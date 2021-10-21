Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Workiva reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $2,379,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $100,734,063 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $150.15. 5,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -208.58 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $156.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39.

Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

