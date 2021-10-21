Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Macy’s by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 494,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,298,617. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

