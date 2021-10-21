Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $78.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.96.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.