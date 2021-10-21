Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Announces Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 28.81%.

Shares of SAL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.10. 1,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $149.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.