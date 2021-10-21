Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAV. TD Securities lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.21 on Friday, reaching C$6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 968,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,187. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$6.72.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.8112559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.