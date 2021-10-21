Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the lowest is $4.98 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $19.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.66 billion to $20.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.03 billion to $20.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 17.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 19.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,927. Eaton has a 12 month low of $101.52 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.25. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

