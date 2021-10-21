New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post sales of $181.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $182.00 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $732.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $818.79 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in New Relic by 76.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in New Relic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in New Relic by 36.7% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $3.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.95. 16,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,620. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

