Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Price Target at $35.04

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 106.3% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 39.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

