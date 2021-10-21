Ultragate Price Tops $0.0038 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultragate has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. Ultragate has a market capitalization of $46,898.60 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00027821 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 195.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultragate Profile

ULG is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,368,541 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultragate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.