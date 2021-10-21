Taraxa 1-Day Volume Hits $47.09 Million (TARA)

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Taraxa has traded up 214.2% against the US dollar. One Taraxa coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Taraxa has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and $47.09 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00100336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00190001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Taraxa Profile

TARA is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,706,013 coins. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Taraxa Coin Trading

