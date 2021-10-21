OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $5.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,441. OneMain has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneMain stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of OneMain worth $29,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

