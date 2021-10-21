Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24), RTT News reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.80. 500,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,700,759. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $66.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

