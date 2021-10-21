Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

STL stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

