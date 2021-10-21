Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WGO traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.86. 35,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Winnebago Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Winnebago Industries worth $16,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

