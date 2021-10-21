Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $57.28 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,504,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,336 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $57,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,307.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 78,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,516,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,817,000 after acquiring an additional 125,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -845.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Several analysts have commented on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

