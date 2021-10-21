Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HDIUF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS HDIUF remained flat at $$32.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

