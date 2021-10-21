Aegon’s (AEG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of AEG stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Aegon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 838,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 153,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 91,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

