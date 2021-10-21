Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 5.9%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 1,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 76,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Get Immunocore alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,307,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,583,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,981,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,442,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.