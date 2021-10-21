Captrust Financial Advisors Has $69.09 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,969 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $69,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $637.05. 16,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,042. The stock has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $628.22 and a 200-day moving average of $574.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

