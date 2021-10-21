Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 356,138 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after acquiring an additional 257,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.48 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $309.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

