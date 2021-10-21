Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 10,941 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,338,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Exxon Mobil worth $589,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 633,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,948,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $6,426,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 546.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 153,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.47. 127,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,044,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $268.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.