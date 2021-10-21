CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 89.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,282 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $81,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $143.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

