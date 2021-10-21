Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €230.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €230.00 ($270.59) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €205.67 ($241.96).

Shares of EPA RI traded up €3.30 ($3.88) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €198.80 ($233.88). The company had a trading volume of 332,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €187.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €181.06.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

