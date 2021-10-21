Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Biogen makes up about 3.6% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.59.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $266.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

