Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Funko posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

FNKO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.47. 10,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,776. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $881.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $881,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,508 shares of company stock worth $9,640,969. 14.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Funko by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Funko by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Funko by 457.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 107,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Funko by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Funko in the second quarter worth $4,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

