Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS.

Lam Research stock traded down $16.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $549.20. The stock had a trading volume of 80,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,137. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $585.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.58. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $333.31 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

