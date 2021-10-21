Brokerages Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Edison International posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Edison International stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 263.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth $43,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

