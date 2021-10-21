Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.39.

FRRPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $$8.55 during trading on Friday. 75,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,687. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

