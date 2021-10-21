Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,465,000 after acquiring an additional 516,450 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,412,000 after buying an additional 1,062,107 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,966,000 after buying an additional 310,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mattel by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,357 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $20.64. 168,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.