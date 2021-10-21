BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Shares of BKU stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.15. 13,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,968. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BankUnited stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of BankUnited worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

