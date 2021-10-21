Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

