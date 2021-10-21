Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.490-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.49-3.55 EPS.

Shares of SON traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.68. 11,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,157. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

