The RealReal (REAL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL):

10/19/2021 – The RealReal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/13/2021 – The RealReal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

10/5/2021 – The RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – The RealReal is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – The RealReal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

9/3/2021 – The RealReal is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of REAL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,139. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,049,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 134,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,090. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter worth about $408,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

