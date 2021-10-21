Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.056-1.058 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE XM traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

