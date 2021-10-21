Hyve (HYVE) Trading Down 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Hyve has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and $898,123.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00068225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,066.90 or 1.00033634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.59 or 0.06456577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022524 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

