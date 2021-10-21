British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
