British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $36.09. 105,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,330. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

