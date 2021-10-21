PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to report sales of $141.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.40 million and the highest is $142.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $543.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $544.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $605.25 million, with estimates ranging from $601.41 million to $607.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
