$800.50 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report sales of $800.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $802.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $799.00 million. EnerSys reported sales of $708.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.94. 1,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.76. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

