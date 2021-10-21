Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$6.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.67.

Shares of GTLS traded down $16.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.66. 25,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,570. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

