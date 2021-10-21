Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109,304. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.