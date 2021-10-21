Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $510.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,582. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $513.43. The stock has a market cap of $210.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

