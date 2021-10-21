iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.75

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.75 and last traded at $119.67, with a volume of 9896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

