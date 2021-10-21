Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,393,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

