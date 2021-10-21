UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Up 5.8%

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.07 and last traded at $80.99. 9,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 308,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

