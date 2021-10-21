UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Up 5.8%

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.07 and last traded at $80.99. 9,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 308,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.51.
In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.
UFP Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
