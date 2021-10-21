Analysts Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to post $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 194.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $10.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.47 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $13.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.50. 434,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,099,397. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 88.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,929,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.