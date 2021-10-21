SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading Down 22% This Week

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.29 million and $84,259.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00068225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,066.90 or 1.00033634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.59 or 0.06456577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022524 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

