OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.93.

OGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

Shares of OGC traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.27. 260,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,429. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$224.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

