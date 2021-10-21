IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.850-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.78 billion-$13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.68 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.37 – $2.47 EPS.

NYSE IQV traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.17. 24,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.73 and its 200-day moving average is $242.01. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

