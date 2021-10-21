Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.54. Darden Restaurants posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $3,325,100.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

