Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.77-9.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.1-94.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.97 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.770-$9.820 EPS.

JNJ traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.94. 92,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.48. The firm has a market cap of $428.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.